‘Tiny Toons Looniversity’: Steven Spielberg EP’d Reboot Gets Two-Season Series Order For HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the Acme Acres gang are back and headed to college. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have handed a two-season, straight-to-series order for Tiny Toons Looniversity from Warner Bros. Animation, Amblin Television and returning executive producer Steven Spielberg.

The Tiny Toons Adventures reboot follow the characters’ comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher high-jinks learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

Along with Spielberg, who EP’d the original 1990s series, exec produces Looniversity along with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. No premiere date is set for the reboot.

“Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, who also oversee kids programming for HBO Max. “Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again.”

Added Amblin’s Falvey and Frank: “These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite.”

Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The day-to-day creative affairs of the series will be overseen by Clint LaVigne, VP Television at Amblin Television, and Audrey Diehl, SVP Series at Warner Bros. Animation.