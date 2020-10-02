‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ Renewed At Netflix, Set To Film With Audience This Weekend

Tiffany Haddish’s Netflix stand-up series, featuring six comedians personally chosen by her, is returning for a second season and is set to film with an audience this weekend.

The streamer has renewed Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready and Deadline understands that it is shooting in Long Beach, California. It will air in 2021.

Deadline understands that audience members will be tested for COVID-19 before they are cleared to attend the event with testing provided by production. They will subsequently have their temperatures tested upon arrival, after a negative COVID result, and will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Comedians involved this time include Godfrey, who voices President Obama on Showtime’s Our Cartoon President, Tony Woods, one of Dave Chappelle’s main influences, Barbara Carlyle, who has appeared on Apollo Comedy Hour and Def Jam, Erin Jackson, who has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan, Kimberly Clark, who has appeared on Last Comic Standing and Lopez Tonight and Dean Edwards, who starred on Saturday Night Live.

This comes after the Girl’s Trip star’s first season launched on Netflix in August 2019. That season featured Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview).

The series is produced by Push It Productions and She Ready Productions with Haddish, Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz as executive producers.