‘Thursday Night Football’ Tops Nightly Ratings As ‘Supernatural’ Returns & ‘Connecting’ Debuts

A game that saw the Chicago Bears and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers go down to the wire helped Fox to the top spot in Thursday’s primetime ratings, with the game scoring a 2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.07 million viewers.

The Bears’ victory did see the broadcast well off from CBS’ Monday one-off New England-Kansas City game in broadcast primetime (3.6, 12.7 million) in early Nielsen Live+Same Day data, but last night’s numbers will likely adjust in the finals later today.

Last night also saw the return of Supernatural (0.4, 1.13M) in the first of the longtime CW drama’s final seven episodes in its delayed final season. That led into the Season 3 premiere of The Outpost (0.1, 500,000).

Supernatural did overtake in the time slot NBC’s debut of its pandemic-themed comedy Connecting (0.3, 1.65M), which is subbing for Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the network’s fall schedule. The ensemble comedy from Martin Gero and Brendan Gall and produced by Universal TV is about a group of friends trying to stay close, and sane, through video chats.

NBC’s night also included Seth Meyers’ foray into primetime with the election special A Closer Look (0.2, 1.41M), followed by Dateline (0.4, 2.59M), which was steady in the demo week over week.

ABC’s game show block saw dips up against the NFL game, with Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 4.8M), the night’s second most-watched program, off a tenth. Press Your Luck (0.5, 3.13M) and Match Game (0.3, 2.44M) were both off two-tenths.

Big Brother (0.9, 3.86M) was the night’s second most-watched show but also was dinged by two tenths compared with last Thursday. After Young Sheldon and Mom repeats, CBS capped its night with CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.81M), off a tenth.