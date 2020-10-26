Thomas Haden Church To Star In & Executive Produce ‘The Texanist’ Comedy Series In Development At Fox

Thomas Haden Church is set as the lead and will executive produce The Texanist, a multi-camera comedy inspired by David Courtney’s Texas Monthly column in development at Fox. Church, who lives on his ranch in the Lone Star state, will have plenty of personal experience to draw on for the role.

Written by Cheers alum Rob Long, The Texanist centers on Dave, played by Church, an opinionated Austin-area radio show host who calls ‘em like he sees ‘em, dispensing advice to Texas natives and newcomers, alike, on what he knows to be the true Texas Way of life. But the Texas Way is changing, and now Dave’s job is becoming much more complicated. Listening to advice from his wife, family and co-workers, Dave must now become the arbiter of which changes to embrace and which to reject, possibly opening his mind in the process… just, not that much.

Long executive produces with Berman via SideCar; as well as Courtney; Megan Creydt, Texas Monthly executive editor, new story platforms; and Texas Monthly president Scott Brown. The project is a co-production of SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Church, Oscar-nominated for his supporting role in Sideways, can most recently be seen in the indie break-out hit feature Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LeBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern. He also recently starred in Sony’s Crash Pad with Domnhall Gleeson and directed by Kevin Tent. On television, he most recently starred opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in all three seasons of HBO’s Divorce. Church is repped by Jen Turner at Finley Management, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.