‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Teaser Shows New Chapter Of Family Drama, Love And COVID-19

This Is Us season 5 is less than three weeks away and the latest teaser for the NBC series shows the Pearsons starting a new chapter.

The official This Is Us Twitter account dropped the clip teasing the major moments in store for when the series returns to TV on Oct. 27. The teaser features quick flashes of family drama and moments of love set to happen in the upcoming season.

When the series returns, the Big Three (Randall, Kate and Kevin) celebrate their 40th birthdays and Randall and Kevin confront each other after an emotional season 4 finale.

“The worst thing that happened to me was the day they brought you home,” Hartley’s Kevin tells Sterling K. Brown’s Randall.

While the season is set to continue telling the ups and downs of the Pearson family, This Is Us will also tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer even briefly shows Kevin donning a blue face mask. Series creator Dan Fogelman confirmed back in August that the show will attack the pandemic “head on” in the new season.

As the teaser sees the Pearsons gathering on-screen for the first time since the fourth season, the This Is Us cast also came together on Twitter to spread the word and teaser.

“You guys ready for a nice easy return to The Pearson clan? Ready for some ‘brotherly love?’ Then I think you may be ready for season 5 of #ThisIsUs. See you in a couple of weeks,” tweeted Brown.

Mandy Moore wrote “new season, new beginnings, new clues,” upon sharing the teaser.

Also sharing the sneak peek were Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Caitlin Thompson.

Watch the teaser for This Is Us season 5 below.