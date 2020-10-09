Mother-Daughter Comedy ‘This Is Our Year’ In Works At CBS From Chelsea Devantez, Barbie Adler & 20th TV

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put into development This Is Our Year, a single-camera comedy co-created by Chelsea Devantez and Barbie Adler. The project comes from 20th Television. It is believed to be the studio’s first sale to CBS since it was acquired by Disney.

Devantez is writing the script for the project, which is inspired by her life, from a story by she and Adler.

This Is Our Year revolves around the chaotic lives of an unpredictable single mom and her unflappable teenage daughter as they try and try again to make it their year. A story of resilience, hope… and a lot of ex-husbands.

Devantez and Adler executive produce.

20th TV, once one of CBS’ top suppliers with series such as How I Met Your Mother and The Unit, and ViacomCBS the network have done little business together in the last few years, since the 2015-16 season. There was a temporary breakthrough in 2018 when CBS bought the 20th TV-produced drama Surveillance, starring Sophia Bush, which went to pilot.

Devantez, a former Second City performer, has written on shows including The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Bless This Mess, Abby’s and Girls5Eva.

Adler recently worked with Devantez on ABC/20th TV’s Bless This Mess, which Adler executive produced. She also recently was an EP on CBS/20th TV’ Life In Pieces and created/executive produced Freeform’s Kevin From Work. Her other credits include How I Met Your Mother, My Name Is Earl and Arrested Development, for which she shared in the series’ Emmy Comedy Series win in 2004.

Devantez, whose short film Basic was a SXSW 2020 selection, is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Hanson, Jacobson. Adler is with Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson.