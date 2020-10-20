‘There’s Always Hope’: Colm Meaney, Kate Ashfield & Newcomer Hannah Chinn Lead Drama Now Underway In Portugal

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography is underway in the Algarve, Portugal, on writer-director Tim Lewiston’s (The Hot Potato) feature drama There’s Always Hope.

Colm Meaney (Hell On Wheels), Kate Ashfield (Shaun Of The Dead) and newcomer Hannah Chinn star in the feature about a successful author named Jonathan Stack (Meaney), who has been so obsessed with trying to pen his magnum opus that he’s let his marriage to Samantha (Ashfield), who is also his agent and editor, break down to the point where she announces she’s leaving him for her business partner.

Devastated, he abandons the elegant family home in leafy Stratford Upon Avon and drives his ancient Jaguar to the family villa in Portugal where their young daughter Hope (Chinn) and her her half-sister Amelia (Brenda Meaney) try to help sort things out.

Producers are Harriet Hammond (You, Me & Him), Victor Glynn (Staged) and Alan Latham (Waiting For Anya). Executive producers are Geoff Iles and Julian Hicks. Production companies are Stratford Upon Avon-based Bad Penny Productions, Yorkshire-based Eagle Film Productions and Monte Productions in Portugal.

Filming will take place in Stratford Upon Avon, England, and the Algarve, Portugal.

Crew includes Oscar-nominated production designer Tim Hutchinson (Victor Victoria), composer Guy Farley (Anthropoid), DoP Ali Asad (Mad To Be Normal) and editor Jeremy Gibb (Property Of The State).