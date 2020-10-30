‘The White Lotus’: Molly Shannon Among Five Cast In HBO’s Limited Social Satire

HBO is rounding out the cast for its upcoming limited series, The White Lotus, from Enlightened creator Mike White. Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon is set to recur, along with Jon Gries (Dream Corp.), Jolene Purdy (Under the Dome), Kekoa Kekumano (Aquaman) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria). They join previously announced series regulars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

Created, executive produced, written and directed by White, the series is set at an exclusive tropical resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

David Bernad and Nick Hall exec produce alongside White with Mark Kamine as co-exec producer.

Shannon’s recent credits include The Other Two, which will air its second season on HBO Max next year. She’ll be seen in the upcoming thriller drama Promising Young Woman alongside Carey Mulligan and is a co-lead with Vanessa Bayer in Showtime comedy pilot Big Deal. Shannon is repped by UTA, Framework and Hansen Jacobson.

Gries currently stars on Adult Swim’s Dream Corp. Other credits include Napoleon Dynamite, Taken 2 and Taken 3. Gries is repped by Domain and Lovett Management.

Purdy recently wrapped filming a recurring role on WandaVision for Disney+ and Marvel. She previously recurred on The Magicians, and was a regular on Under The Dome for CBS. She also shared in a SAG award for her role as Stephanie in the fifth season of Orange Is The New Black. Purdy is repped by A3 Artists and BMK-ENT.

Kekumano’s credits include playing Young Aquaman in Aquaman, and the recurring role of Nahele Huikala on Hawaii 5-0. Kekumano is repped by Bliss Models & Talent in Kaneohe, HI.

Gage appeared last year on HBO’s Euphoria and Blumhouse’s Into the Dark on Hulu. Next up, Gage is shooting a major role in the forthcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail. Lukas recently starred opposite Tye Sheridan in the Quibi film Wireless, from executive producer Steven Soderbergh. Gage is repped by Anonymous Content, A3 and Rick Genow.