‘The West Wing’ Gets A Trailer Remake Featuring The Trump Administration, Courtesy Of Stephen Colbert And ‘The Late Show’

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert Screen capture

The Late Show and Stephen Colbert are imagining what life would be like if TV classic The West Wing was being played out in the Donald Trump administration.

So instead of Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford, here’s a trailer from the reimagined show with an update on the cast, featuring such administration players as Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller.

The original cast from The West Wing, along with creator Aaron Sorkin, will appear on the CBS talk show tonight, Colbert’s second Friday show in a row. The episode is in advance of the October 15 launch of The West Wing special on HBO Max. The cast of the NBC show is getting back together for a theatrical presentation of the “Hartsfield Landing” episode from Season 3.

Watch the faux Trump West Wing trailer below.

