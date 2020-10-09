‘The Walking Dead’: Scott Gimple Teases Crossover Episodes Within Zombie Universe As Main Show Set To Return To Production

The Walking Dead has a number of series in its zombie universe including the original show, Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead.

Scott Gimple, who is Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead universe, teased that there may be crossover episodes for the AMC series.

During a New York Comic-Con panel, when asked whether there was potential to share characters, he said that there’s “absolutely a chance”.

“There’s something we’re working on that’s kind of far afield has some crossover-y elements to it. There really is a chance there’s a far-flung story. There are plans,” he added.

Gimple was on a panel with The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang, Fear The Walking Dead’s Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Matt Negrete.

This comes as The Walking Dead, the main show, is ending in 2022 with an expanded 11th season and Fear The Walking Dead returns for season six on October 11 with The Walking Dead: World Beyond having launched on October 4.

The Walking Dead is set to go back into production, according to the panel. Kang addressed how they would deal with COVID-19 in a zombie universe.

“The big difference is that when we come back we usually we do a giant season opener, and there’s hordes and hordes of zombies and they’re crammed in spaces doing tonnes of action,” she said. “So, it’s not going to be that kind of thing because we can’t have 300 zombie extras and people with faces smashed together with mouths all over the places. But the thing that is really cool is that we’ve had to think outside the box and how to make things still feel really scary, while being a little more cognizant of how many people are in a scene.”