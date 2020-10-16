‘The Vow’: NXIVM Sex-Cult Doc Series Renewed At HBO For Season 2

Sex cult documentary series The Vow is coming back for a second season on HBO.

The premium cable network has renewed the series, from directors and exec producers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, to continue to the story of the NXIVM cult. Season 2 will air in 2021.

It will be set against the backdrop of the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere and will offer a further view into Raniere’s innermost circle. It delves into the stories of NXIVM’s top leadership in the US and Mexico, and into powerful, intimate stories of DOS members. Season 2 follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.

The series, which premiered in August, followed the members of “self-improvement” group NXIVM, whose leader Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. It features former members including Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Anthony Ames, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Toni Natalie.