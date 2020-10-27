‘The Voice’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And ‘Big Brother’ Split Monday Ratings Win

Reality TV competitions led the way Monday in primetime with NBC’s The Voice, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and CBS’ Big Brother tying for the top spot in the adults 18-49 demographic in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. Of the three, The Voice was the only one that saw a stumble, dipping two tenths from last week’s premiere but delivering a night-leading 7.85 million viewers. NBC’s Weakest Link (0.6, 3.73M) followed the two-hour program and also took a two-tenths dive.

With adjustments pending due to an NFL preemption, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (1.0, 6.08M) held steady with its Halloween-themed episode. The two-hour show was followed by Emergency Call (0.6, 3.63M), which ticked up in the demo.

NBC and ABC tied for the overall win on the night in the demo, with the former No. 1 in viewers.

At CBS, Big Brother (1.0, 3.76M) ticked up a tenth, leading into the special Essential Heroes (0.2, 819,000). The network wrapped its night with back-to-back episodes of One Day at a Time (0.2, 967K at 10 p.m., 0.2, 984K at 10:30); both held steady in the demo but dipped in viewership compared with last week.

Fox saw a one-tenth dip across the board with its Monday lineup of L.A.’s Finest (0.4, 1.67M) and Filthy Rich (0.3, 1.38M).

A fresh Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.11M) on the CW ticked up, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 838K) held steady.