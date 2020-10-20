‘The Voice’ Season Premiere Dips But Tops Monday Ratings

NBC launched the 19th season of The Voice on Monday, and though it stumbled in numbers compared with last fall’s debut, its 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.96 million viewers both topped the night in primetime in Nielsen Live+7 data.

The reality singing competition’s debut, which did rise from its previous season finale numbers in May, was off two tenths from its previous cycle’s premiere episode in February, and down five tenths from its fall 2019 debut. Last night, The Voice was followed by a fresh episode of Weakest Link (0.8, 4.31M), which jumped two tenths in the demo.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (1.0, 6.10M) meanwhile ticked up a tenth in the demo week over week. The network’s Emergency Call (0.5, 3.04M) was also up. Both shows’ numbers will likely be adjusted in finals due to an NFL preemption in local markets.

At CBS, Big Brother (0.9, 3.67M) held steady, while a double helping of One Day at a Time (0.2, 1.33M; 0.2, 1.15M) dipped a tenth from last week’s broadcast debut. Manhunt: Deadly Games (0.2, 1.42M) closed the night and nearly matched last week’s numbers.

NFL overrun will impact the final numbers on Fox, but for now L.A.’s Finest (0.5, 2.03M) is getting a boost in the demo to match its broadcast high. Tate Taylor’s Southern-fried drama Filthy Rich (0.4, 2.19M) also rose.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.1, 882,000) dropped in the demo, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 836K) was steady.