‘The Underground Railroad’ Teaser: Berry Jenkins Offers First Glimpse Of Thuso Mbedu As Cora In Amazon Limited Series

Barry Jenkins continues to leave us bread crumbs to his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Underground Railroad. Earlier this week, he gave us a “Preamble” and today, he posted a video introducing us to series star Thuso Mbedu as Cora.

He took to social media to post the video with the caption Randall. Cora Randall. Once again, the teaser showcases Jenkins’ stunning style of framing shots and showcasing the quiet, magical beauty of each second. In under a minute, we manage to get a small, but meaningful look at Mbedu’s character.

The Underground Railroad is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for fiction of the same name. The limited series chronicles young Cora’s (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Jenkins directs all 10 episodes of the series which also stars Chase W. Dillon as Homer and Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway. Executive producers include Jenkins, Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Sarah Esberg, Richard Heus and Jackie Hoyt. The Underground Railroad is a Plan B, Big Indie and PASTEL Production.

At the rate we are going, we may get at least two more teasers from Jenkins by the end of the week — and I’m here for it.

Watch the new teaser below.