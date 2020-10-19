‘The Underground Railroad’ Teaser: Barry Jenkins Shares Moving “Preamble” To Amazon Series Based On Colson Whitehead’s Novel

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins took to social media to share a hauntingly beautiful look at his upcoming Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad based on based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for fiction.

Jenkins posted the video on Twitter with the caption “We the People…” The stunning teaser trailer pans across a sea of gorgeous Black people in a train station staring into the camera with dignity, quiet passion and a touch of fury. Set to a score from Nicholas Britell, we travel through the crowd and end on a group of women dressed in train station uniforms. In a voiceover we hear “Who built all this?” Someone else responds, “Well, who builds anything in this country?” It’s just enough to entice the senses.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu as Cora, Chase W. Dillon as Homer and Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway. The limited series chronicles young Cora’s (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Jenkins directs all 9 episodes of The Underground Railroad and serves as executive producer alongside Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Sarah Esberg, Richard Heus and Jackie Hoyt. The Amazon Prime limited series is a Plan B, Big Indie and PASTEL Production.

Watch the teaser below.