‘The Society’ Star Jacques Colimon Joins Apple And A24’s ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’

EXCULSIVE: Jacques Colimon has joined the ensemble of The Sky Is Everywhere, a new Apple Original film that hails from Apple’s existing partnership with A24. Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel are set to star. The pic is based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, who will adapt the script. Josephine Decker is attached to direct.

The novel follows Lennie (Kaufman), a teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love. Colimon will star as ‘Joe Fontaine,’ a musician who becomes intrigued with Lennie.

Denise Di Novi, Allison Carter and Margaret French Isaac will produce for Di Novi Pictures, alongside Decker.

Colimon recently had his star-making turn in the Netflix series The Society. The series became a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic as Netflix was forced to cancel it after one season but the show still had quite the following, with many fans of show also loving Colimon’s character. Colimon is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Peikoff Mahan.

The film joins Apple and A24’s anticipated and On the Rocks, from Sofia Coppola, starringRashida Jones and Bill Murray. The pic, which bowed at the New York Film Festival last night, premiered in select theaters October 2 and recently bowed globally on Apple TV+ on October 23.

Apple TV+’s expanding film slate also includes The Sky is Everywhere and the 2020 Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State. Upcoming films include Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, a new Werner Herzog Film production; Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith; and Sharper, a new film from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Julianne Moore.