‘The Simpsons’ Recalls Four Years Under Trump In Teaser For Upcoming “Treehouse Of Horror” Episode

The Simpsons took on the 2020 presidential election and the past four years under President Donald Trump in the teaser for its upcoming “Treehouse of Horror” episode.

The teaser kicks off with Homer Simpson rushing to fill out his ballot. But before he can turn it in, he reaches an impasse.

“I know who I want for all the judges and propositions, but president – that’s a stumper. Can I write in Judge Judy?” he asks.

Before writing in the television personality, a mask-wearing Lisa Simpson steps into her indecisive father’s voting booth, hoping to inform his decision for president.

“Dad, by all that’s decent how could you forget all that’s happened in the last four years?” Lisa says, encouraging him to reflect.

After briefly thinking about the 2018 Oscars Envelopegate fiasco, Homer sees a credit-style list compiling most of President Donald Trump’s problematic moments, comments and actions scroll right in front of his eyes.

The list includes a number of issues ranging from “Called Mexicans Rapists” to “Gutted the EPA.” Upon seeing the extensive list, Homer notes that some actions were bad and others were worse. As the list continues to roll, Homer realizes he has the power to elect new leadership.

“Yikes, I got to do something,” he says as dramatic music begins to play. Finally, Homer puts his pen to the ballot and marks his candidate.

“Pft, who you gonna make fun of now late-night comic,” he laughs.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXI”, the series’ annual Halloween special, will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch the teaser below.