‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ Film House Is For Sale, Just In Time For Halloween

Hello, Clarice. The Pennsylvania home featured in the award-winning 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs is on sale for just under $300,000, lotion not included.

The three-story Princess Anne Victorian served as the home of insane serial killer Buffalo Bill in the film. The Silence of the Lambs won seven Academy Awards in 1992, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Actress for Jodie Foster, and Best Director for Johnathan Demme.

The house is located in Perryopolis, an hour outside of Pittsburgh. A film crew spent three days shooting at the location. The home’s exterior is fairly unchanged since the film, except for some minor landscaping and painting.

The film concerns FBI trainee Clarice Starling, who seeks to apprehend serial killer Buffalo Bill. She enlists the help of the imprisoned cannibal and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to draw a psychological profile of her quarry.

The four-bedroom house is listed for $298,500. It is situated on 1.76 acres of land that lies along the Youghiogheny River.

