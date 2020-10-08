‘Slugfest’: Russo Brothers Debut First Episode Ahead Of Premiere, Kevin Smith To Narrate Marvel Vs. DC Quibi Docuseries – New York Comic Con

Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Studios auteurs Joe & Anthony Russo, Slugfest directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Brandon Routh as well as comic book pioneers Jenette Kahn and Jim Starlin took the virtual dais and New York Comic-Con with fanboy godfather Kevin Smith on Thursday afternoon to talk about the upcoming Quibi series which details the complex history (or some may say rivalry) between DC Comics and Marvel. They revealed plenty of details about the new short-form series including its November 9 premiere date and key art. Two big bombshells that were shared on the panel including the fact that Smith would narrate the series and on top of that, they shared the first full episode of the series.

The docuseries is inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC and will include a history of the rivalry via interviews and re-enactments.

With all the story behind the battle between DC and Marvel, there is so much ground to cover. That said, it’s a lot to unpack. In regards to choosing what kind of stories they would include, Argott said, “The criteria was always story first and within the story, it had to go somewhere and have an arc.” That said, the first episode followed Timely Comics founders (which would later become Marvel) Jack Kirby and Joe Simon (played by Routh) and their journey to create Captain America.

The competition between the publishers actually dates back to the FDR years and the publication of Action Comics No. 1 (which introduced Superman and launched DC) and Marvel Comics No. 1 (which introduced Namor the Sub-Mariner), but it was the revolutionary 1960s relaunch of Marvel by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko that gave the rivalry an urgency that transformed the marketplace. This relationship continues through today as comic book-inspired films from DC and Marvel Studios have become modern-day mythology and box office gold.

Slugfest is produced by AGBO CEO Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl (The Amazing Race), Nick Gilhool (Top Chef) and Jen Casey (Extreme Weather).