‘The Resident’: ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Alum Conrad Ricamora To Recur On Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: How To Get Away With Murder alum Conrad Ricamora is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Fox’s hit medical drama The Resident.

Ricamora will play Dr. Jake Wong, a handsome gay plastic surgeon, and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours. Jake used to be Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) stepson half a lifetime ago, but their relationship ended bitterly when Bell divorced his mother.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut star.

Holden Jones said in a recent interview with US magazine that the series will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic at the top of season 4, which is slated to premiere in 2021.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include showrunner Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, who has been upped to EP/co-showrunner, co-creator Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, and Oly Obst. Peter Elkoff has also joined the staff as executive producer/co-showrunner.

Ricamora recently wrapped six seasons as Oliver Hampton in How To Get Away With Murder, opposite Viola Davis. He is the voice of the character Houyi in the upcoming Netflix animated film Over The Moon, which is currently in post-production. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.