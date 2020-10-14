‘The President Is Missing’ Showtime Drama Pilot Won’t Be Produced Due To COVID-Related Circumstances

Showtime no longer will be making its drama pilot The President Is Missing, an adaptation of the novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

The network had ordered the project to pilot, which was fully cast and ready to go when the coronavirus pandemic halted all production in mid-March. In light of the uncertainty surrounding production amid the pandemic, Showtime has opted not to move forward with the pilot.

The ViacomCBS premium network also recently decided not to proceed with the previously ordered second season of On Becoming a God In Central Florida, citing the impact of the pandemic-related production delays.

The President Is Missing pilot was to star David Oyelowo as a powerless and politically aimless vice president who unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: Keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

The President Is Missing, whose demise first was reported by Variety, was executive produced by Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie, Peckham, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo and co-executive produced by Jillian Share for Invisible Ink Productions. Peckham wrote the adaptation.