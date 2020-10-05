‘The Peripheral’: Chloë Grace Moretz To Headline Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series

Chloë Grace Moretz (Greta, Suspiria) is set as the lead in The Peripheral, Amazon’s upcoming original series that hails from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films and Warner Bros TV.

The sci-fi thriller drama, from creator/executive producer/showrunner Scott B. Smith, is based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson.

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

Moretz, whose casting was first reported by Variety, next stars in Roseanne Liang’s Shadow in the Cloud.