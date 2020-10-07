‘The Outpost’ Renewed For Season 4 At The CW; Actor Anand Desai-Barochia Upped To Associate Producer

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has picked up a fourth season of fantasy-adventure series The Outpost ahead of the launch of its third season.

Series regular Anand Desai-Barochia, who plays Janzo in the series, has also been promoted to associate producer for the fourth season.

The third season of the show was set to air over the summer but production was halted in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown. In June, the drama became one of the first SAG-AFTRA-approved shows to restart production in Serbia.

The show, which also airs on NBCUniversal’s Syfy network internationally, stars Jessica Green (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Jake Stormoen (Extinct), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals) and Desai-Barochia.

Created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller, The Outpost follows Talon (Green), the lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods.” In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. She travels with her best friend, Janzo (Desai-Barochia),, to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world to track the killers of her family. Janzo is the logical and sensible voice during their journey and incredibly loyal to Talon. As the brewer and alchemist of the comrades, he is the closest thing The Outpost has to a scientist.

It hails from Electric Entertainment, Arrowstorm Entertainment and executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson also exec produce alongside Arrowstorm Entertainment’s Faller and Griffin, the team behind the cult favorite Mythica films.

Desai-Barochia, who will also guest star in Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix series Bridgerton, is repped by Tom Jeggo at Insight Management & Production, Andrew Howard at law firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein and Marissa Mooney and Ashley J. Moore at Heliotype Creative.