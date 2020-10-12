‘The Others’ Remake In The Works As Universal Pictures & Sentient Entertainment Partner On New Movie

EXCLUSIVE: The Nicole Kidman horror classic is getting a makeover. Sources tell Deadline that Universal Pictures and Sentient Entertainment have partnered on the remake of Alejandro Amenabar’s The Others and are in development on a film.

In a competitive situation, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the film from Sentient. Deadline broke the news in April that Sentient had acquired control of the rights in a highly competitive situation from FilmSharks owned The Remake Co. and VideoMercury. Sentient made the deal with FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud and European football club Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo’s Video Mercury. Cerezo originally acquired the film rights when he purchased Sogecine.

Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin will produce alongside Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin. Cerezo will executive produce alongside Rud and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller. SVP Production Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

The original 2001 film starred Kidman and became a surprise summer hit by grossing more then $200 million at the worldwide box office. Similar to The Sixth Sense, the film is known not only for for scaring audiences all summer but delivering one of the all-time great twist endings.

It is unknown how much this film will take from the original storyline. Insider say execs are meeting with writers to adapt the script.

Sentient’s current slate includes Sierra/eOne feature Losing Clementine, with Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez attached; action-thriller Alphas with Sam Worthington; and Taken director Pierre Morel’s untitled Netflix thriller.

CAA represented the producers in the deal.