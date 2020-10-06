‘The Office’ Executive Producer Anil Gupta Joins Sky Studios To Lead In-House Comedy

Anil Gupta, the BAFTA-winning executive producer of the UK version of The Office, is joining Sky Studios in the newly-created role of creative director of comedy.

Gupta will focus on boosting in-house comedy production at the Comcast-owned company and will report to Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy.

As well as Ricky Gervais’ The Office, his credits include Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42 and Citizen Khan. Outside of television, Gupta co-wrote a modern-day adaptation of Molière’s Tartuffe for the RSC and co-created BBC Radio 4’s comic fantasy series ElvenQuest, starring Stephen Mangan.

Mountague said he has a “unique ability to spot and nurture talent” and an “eye for a brilliant script.” Gupta added: “I can’t wait to get working with our best writers and performers, as well as uncovering the next generation of great British comedy talent. Mostly from my spare bedroom.”

Sky Studios’ comedy team is responsible for shows including Brassic, Two Weeks To Live and Code 404.