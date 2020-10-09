‘The Morning Show’ Adds Greta Lee & Ruairi O’Connor To Cast For Season 2

Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance) and Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) have joined the upcoming Season 2 of Apple’s The Morning Show. The praised series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, will restart production on October 19, following its production hiatus.

Lee will play Stella Bak, a young, ambitious leader of an online media company that caters to a millennial and Gen Z audience. Lee is represented by UTA, Kim Jaime at Jackoway Tyerman, Range Media Partners and Relevant.

O’Connor will star as Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star. He is reppted by Independent Talent Group , Link and GGSSC.

Lee and O’Connor will join returning stars for the second season of “The Morning Show,” including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The unapologetically candid drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

In addition to Crudup winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The Morning Show has received a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston, and a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Crudup. The drama has also earned eight Primetime Emmy Awards overall, along with three Golden Globe Award nominations, and was nominated for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association this year. Globally, the series has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The series is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer.