‘The Masked Dancer’: Craig Robinson Set To Host ‘The Masked Singer’ Spinoff

Craig Robinson is set to host Fox’s newest celebrity competition series The Masked Dancer. A fresh take on Fox’s Emmy-winning The Masked Singer, the show will see celebrity contestants show off their best moves while disguised the original series’ original grand and campy costumes.

Set to join the Dolemite Is My Name actor as panelists are Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. The stars, along with the audience, will have to guess the dancers’ identities while as they perform a a range of dance styles together from hip-hop to salsa and more.

The Masked Dancer, which is set to premiere sometime in December, will feature weekly clues that help audience members and the panelists figure out which quick-stepping celebrities are behind the masks.

Guest judges and premiere date for the series, inspired by a segment from The Ellen Show, will be announced soon.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, The Masked Singer, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will serve as showrunner.