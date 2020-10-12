‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Character Posters Arrive

(L-R)) Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian"

Disney+ has released the character posters for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which premieres on October 30 after its wildly successful first season that saw the first live-action Star Wars spinoff score 15 Emmy nominations including for Drama Series.

The posters reveal the four main characters from that first season: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and The Child (see them below).

The new season of the Lucasfilm-produced returns Pascal as The Mandalorian, aka Din Djarin, and The Child continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy — and away from Imperial Remnant officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) — in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Plot details remain a bit of a mystery, but the guest includes Rosario Dawson (reportedly as Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant among others.

Directors for the new season include creator/showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau serves as executive producer along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Here are the posters, released today: