‘The Magic Order’ Not Moving Forward; Netflix Series Was Based On Mark Millar Comic

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to proceed with The Magic Order, its upcoming series based on the Mark Millar comic published by Netflix. The project had been in early pre-production in Prague for a targeted 2021 start. It had not yet begun casting, with scripts still being written.

I hear Netflix brass continue to be high on The Magic Order IP; upon release, the comic became the highest selling new comic-book launch in almost 20 years, with additional volumes coming soon.

I hear a decision was made that the series as currently envisioned won’t move forward but the streamer hopes to revisit The Magic

Order as a TV series in the future.

The large scope of the project and the global uncertainty amid the pandemic were a factor in the decision not to go forward with the series, though not the primary one, I hear.

The Czech Republic this week reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections and is now seeing the virus spreading at the fastest rate in Europe. I hear at least one member of The Magic Order on the ground in the county has been affected.

The Magic Order TV series project was executive produced by James Wan and Lindsey Beer. Wan was originally set to direct but had to pull out as COVID closures had pushed a movie he was working on and he needs to finish it. André Øvredal replaced him.

The Magic Order was plotted as part of a Mark Millar film-TV universe at Netflix following the streamer’s 2017 acquisition of Millarworld, joining two other series based on the comic book writer’s stories, Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, and three films, Empress, Huck and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, which were greenlighted last year. Jupiter’s Legacy is on track for a 2021 launch while the rest continue to be in the works.

In The Magic Order, five families of magicians sworn to protect our world must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness — unless the darkness gets them first.

The Magic Order was created by Millar and illustrated by the renown Marvel artist Olivier Coipel, based on designs created by the team at Netflix.