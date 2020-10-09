‘The Long Haul’ Drama From Katie Lovejoy & Josh Berman Lands Script-To-Series Commitment At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has handed a script-to-series commitment to The Long Haul, a mother-daughter trucking drama from writer Katie Lovejoy, producer Josh Berman and Sony Pictures TV where Berman’s Osprey Prods. is based.

Written by Lovejoy, The Long Haul is set against the backdrop of the hyper-masculine world of long haul trucking. It is about a young mother and her teenage daughter who flee their small-town. The series charts the journey of these two disenfranchised women navigating life on the road and their dysfunctional relationship, as they slowly, mile by mile, take their power back.

Lovejoy executive produces with Osprey’s Berman and Jennifer Robinson. Sony Pictures TV co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

I hear the deal includes a pilot script, a backup script and a short bible with an option for additional material, which would help Fox brass make an informed decision whether to proceed with a straight-to-series order.

The script-to-series sale of The Long Haul comes as Fox has been making changes to its development process. In addition yo moving away from a traditional pilot cycle to year-round development, the network is scaling back its reliance on pilots by diversifying the path to the screen to include writers rooms as well outright straight-to-series orders on the drama side.

Lovejoy, a Humanitas Prize Student Drama Fellow and a Black List writer, is also executive producing Revelations (working title), a one-hour drama in the works at the CW, written by Maisie Culver based on Stephen King’s short story. She penned two projects that have gone to pilot, Dead Inside at the CW and Miranda’s Rights at NBC. On the feature side, she recently wrote the upcoming third installment in Netflix’s popular To All the Boys movie franchise.

The Long Haul is part of the new five-year deal prolific Osprey Productions signed with Sony Television in June. The company also has a medical drama from The Good Doctor writer-producer David Renaud in development at ABC. Additionally, Osprey is prepping Season 2 of Murder House Flip for Quibi and has several streaming projects in development, including The Gordita Chronicles, a coming-of-age kids and family comedy with Claudia Forestieri and Zoe Saldana, which has been heating up at HBO Max.