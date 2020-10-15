‘The Last O.G.’ Renewed For Season 4 By TBS

Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. will be back for a fourth season. TBS has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series, with writer, comedian and producer Owen Smith (Black-ish) to serve as showrunner for the new season. Smith takes over from Season 3 showrunner Keenen Ivory Wayans, who followed Season 2 showrunner Saladin K. Patterson and series co-creator John Carcieri in Season 1.

Missing from TBS’ announcement is female lead Tiffany Haddish. Since Season 1, when Haddish broke out with her starring turn on Girls Trip, there had been rumors that she would leave the show. TBS today would not address the actress’ future on The O.G. amid speculation that she would not be returning for Season r.

Co-created and executive-produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood.

The series has consistently been a strong ratings driver, with the most recent season reaching 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms.

The Last O.G. has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four.”

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” said Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

Smith’s writing credits include Black-ish, Survivor’s Remorse The Arsenio Hall Show, Whitney and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. As a comedian, Smith has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, among others. His one-hour comedy special Good Luck Everybody made history as the first special shot entirely on an iPhone.

“I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.”

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Owen Smith and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.