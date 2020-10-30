20th Century Studios & Hulu Land Joey King-Attached Spec ‘The Princess’

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios has acquired The Princess, a spec script By Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton that has The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King attached to star. They’ll make it for Hulu and while the logline is being kept under wraps, spec is described as Rapunzel meets The Raid.

Pic will be Produced by Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe and Derek Kolstad (John Wick). King will be exec producer with Lustig and Thornton co-producing.

If the allusion to The Raid throws you, consider that King is moving from star/exec producer of the Netflix phenomenon The Kissing Booth to being cast opposite Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train for Sony Pictures. She was Emmy-nominated for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu limited series The Act, and recently became the youngest person to make a first look deal to produce series for the streaming service. King will be executive producer and star of Netflix’s film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s best-selling-dystopian fantasy novel Uglies, and she’s attached to star in and produce the Paramount pitch The In Between, and the limited series A Spark Of Light for Sony Pictures TV based on the Jodi Picoult book. She is also set to star opposite Kaitlyn Dever in the live-action comedy series, The Wildest Animals In Griffith Park.

The scribe team broke out with their first spec Winter’s Knight which sold to Sony for 7-figures with director Joachim Ronning. They’ve adapted Night Knights for Sony, Escape Artists and Ian Bryce and on the small screen they adapted House Of The Scorpion for WBTV/CW and The Henson Company and Final Fantasy for Sony Pictures Television.

