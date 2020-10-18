‘The Kid Detective’ Makes Theatrical Debut, ‘The War With Grandpa’ Expands – Specialty Box Office

The specialty box office was fairly quiet this weekend with The Kid Detective being the new theatrical release posting numbers. The Stage 6 Films comedy starring Adam Brody and Sophie Nélisse banked an estimated $135,000 on its opening weekend.

The movie debuted in 865 theaters and took in $45,000 on Friday, $57,000 on Saturday and is projected to earn are $33,000 on Sunday.

Written and directed by Evan Morgan, the movie is about exactly what the title suggests: a kid detective. Brody plays a once-celebrated kid detective who is now 31 and isn’t exactly bathing in fame. However, he continues to solve the same trivial mysteries as he navigates his hangovers and wades in puddles of self-pity. All of this changes when a naïve client brings him his first “adult” case in which he attempts to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

The War With Grandpa continues to do fairly well during this COVID-era box office.

“The War With Grandpa continues to demonstrate exceptional playability and word of mouth with audiences of all ages as indicated by the +54% surge on Saturday and the estimated – 31% drop from the previous weekend, highlighting the audiences need for a comedy,” said Laurent Ouaknine, President of Distribution, 101 Studios.

In its second weekend, the family comedy added 10 theaters this weekend bringing its total to 2,260. The three-day estimate for The War With Grandpa added $2,501,707 to its box office till, which is down 31% from the previous weekend — but it’s still pretty solid all things considered. The movie’s estimated cume of $7,256,039.

NEW RELEASES

The Kid Detective (Stage 6 Films) – Week 1 [865 Theaters] Weekend $135,000, Average $156

SECOND WEEKEND

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 2 [2,260 Theaters] Weekend $2,501,707; Average $1,107; Cume $7,256,039

Yellow Rose (Stage 6 Films) – Week 2 [900 Theaters] Weekend $67,000; Average $74; Cume $306,000

THIRD+ WEEKEND

Possessor Uncut (Neon) – Week 3 [188 Screens] Weekend $71,500; Average $380; Cume $662,000

Save Yourselves! (Bleecker Street) – Week 3 [80 Theaters] Weekend $11,989; Average $150; Cume $295,953

Broken Hearts Gallery (TriStar Pictures/Stage 6 Films) – Week 6 [259 Theaters] Weekend $20,000; Average $77; Cume $4,000,000

The Last Shift (Stage 6 Films) – Week 4 [41 Theaters] Weekend $8,000; Average $157; Cume $628,000

Kajillionaire (Focus Features) – Week 4 [91 Theaters] Weekend $15,000; Average $165; $526,000

Word on Bathroom Walls (LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions) Week 9 [66 Screens] Weekend $6,980; Average $105; Cume $2,527,083