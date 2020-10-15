‘The Harper House’: Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee & Tatiana Maslany Lead Voice Cast For CBS All Access Animated Series

CBS All Access has set the voice cast for The Harper House, its upcoming adult animated comedy series from China, IL creator Brad Neely, Katie Krentz (Star Trek: Lower Decks), CBS Television Studios and 219 Productions.

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and newcomer Ryan Flynn (Stupidface) will star as the Harper family, with VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon), Lance Krall (Fameless), Roberta Colindrez (Vida), Tessa Skara (The Calling), John “Spud” McConnell (Hap and Leonard), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Joanna Hausmann (Bill Nye Saves The World), Gabourey Sidibe (Precious), Nyima Funk (Key and Peele) and Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) also voicing characters in the series.

Created by Neely, The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household (Seehorn), as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

Seehorn will voice Debbie Harper, the aforementioned breadwinner of the Harper household, who takes pride in being the queen of her home. Lee will voice Freddie Harper, a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Maslany will voice Ollie Harper, the extroverted, free-spirited daughter. Recklessly optimistic and pretty gullible, Ollie usually has a completely different takeaway than her 11-year-old twin brother, Todd. Flynn will voice Todd Harper, the smart-ass, intellectual son with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family.

Sidibe will voice Shauna Bradley, the cunning and resourceful classmate of Ollie and Todd whose family lives across the street from the Harper House. Her confidence and savvy can even be intimidating to the adults in her life. Funk will voice Katrina Bradley, the sarcastic co-owner, with her husband Gbenge, of Bradleys’ Bookshop. Constantly bewildered by her new neighbors, she grows to accept the Harpers and their unique contributions to the north side of town. Williams will voice Gbenge Bradley, the proud patriarch of the Bradley family, who eventually warms to the Harper family and Freddie’s increasingly desperate attempts to be his friend.

Nguyen and Krall will voice mother-son duo Gwen and JimJoe Dang. Gwen owns the Vietnamese market and cafe that the Harpers frequent, while her son JimJoe attends school with the Harper children. Colindrez will voice Tonya Acosta, a carefree yet supportive friend of Debbie’s, while Skara and McConnell will voice Debbie’s perky Southern-belle sister Brenna and loving father Daddie Dan. Additionally, Diamantopoulos will voice, among others, Dr. Morocco, the principal at the Harper children’s school who exhibits a mysterious and odd demeanor that may lead one to believe he lives a potentially criminal private life alongside Hausmann, who will voice Ms. Gonzalez, a teacher at the Harper children’s school who is fresh out of grad school and eager to employ all of her new teaching methods.

Neely serves as executive producer alongside Katie Krentz. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm, in association with 219 Productions. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.