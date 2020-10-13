Click to Skip Ad
‘The Handmaiden’ Director Park Chan-Wook Set To Shoot Next Pic ‘Decision to Leave’

Chris Chapman

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook is set to roll cameras on mystery romance pic Decision To Leave this month.

Tang Wei (Lust, Caution) and Park Hye-il (The Host) will star as the protagonists, with Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo also in the cast, according to a report in The Korea Herald.

The movie centers on an honest police officer looking into a suspicious death that occurs on a mountain, and he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife.

The script was co-written with Jeong Seo-kyeong, who also wrote on Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden. Producers are Moho Film and CJ Entertainment is backing the project, according to Variety.

Chan-wook’s credits also include John Le Carre adaptation The Little Drummer Girl and Old Boy.

