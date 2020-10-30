‘The Great’s Sebastian De Souza Inks With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian De Souza, who is a series regular on the new Hulu period comedy, The Great, has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

De Souza stars opposite Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in The Great, created by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara. The show chronicles a genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia and follows the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.

De Souza also guest-starred in another critically acclaimed Hulu series, Normal People, based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney. Other credits include Medici on Netflix, the Channel 4 series Skins, ABC’s Recovery Road, and Showtime’s The Borgias. He’s currently developing a YA television show for Disney.

Up next for De Souza on the film side is Pixie, the Barnaby Thompson-directed feature in which he appears alongside Alec Baldwin and Olivia Cooke, set to be released later this year. He previously co-starred in Claire McCarthy’s Ophelia with Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Clive Owen, and also wrote and starred in Kids in Love with Cara Delevingne and Will Poulter.

De Souza continues to be repped by Waring and McKenna in the UK.