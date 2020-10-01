‘The Good Doctor’: Noah Galvin, Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson & Brian Marc To Recur In Major Season 4 Plotline

EXCLUSIVE: The Real O’Neals and Dear Evan Henson star Noah Galvin, newcomer Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America) and Brian Marc (The Kill Team) are set for recurring roles in the upcoming fourth season of The Good Doctor, as part of major storyline that will span the entire season of the ABC medical drama.

Introduced in Episode 403 of the series, from developer/executive producer David Shore and Sony Pictures TV, the four will play first-year residents who will be vying for one or more resident position at St. Bonaventure Hospital. To keep the suspense, it won’t be revealed until the end of the season how many positions are open. The quartet will be supervised by the hospital’s fourth-year residents, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas), Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) and Dr, Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann). While Park indicated in the season finale that he would be moving back to Arizona, he is expected to remain at St Bonaventure.

The plot is reminiscent of one of the most popular storylines from Shore’s previous hit medical drama House, which also played out during Season 4 of that show. In it, Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) launched a contest among 40 applicants for the three vacant positions on his team. He eventually narrowed them down to seven. The actors portraying the finalists recurred on the show, with the three whose characters got the jobs, Kal Penn, Olivia Wilde and Peter Jacobson, becoming series regulars. (Another character, Anne Dudek’s “Cutthroat Bitch” became so popular that she remained a key recurring character.)

On The Good Doctor, Galvin will play Dr. Asher Wolke. Formerly part of an orthodox Jewish sect, Asher made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school.

Brown will play Dr. Olivia Jackson. She is a Harvard and Oxford graduate, who is oddly insecure for someone with her stellar academic credentials.

Henderson will portray Dr. Jordan Allen, a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients – but cares even more about building her career. Not just her medical career.

Marc will portray Dr. Enrique “Ricky” Guerin. Ricky is a surfer but definitely not a slacker when it comes to his medical career. He has embraced the philosophy that, “Experiences are more valuable than assets.”

The Good Doctor, developed by David Shore based on a Koran format, stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

The Season 4 premiere will tackle the coronavirus pandemic as the team will also deal with the aftermath of surgical attending Neil Melendez’s (Nicholas Gonzalez) death in the Season 3 finale. Production on Season 4 is underway in Vancouver.

Galvin is known for his breakout role as Kenny in ABC’s The Real O’Neals. His other notable credits include the films Booksmart and Assassination Nation. He is repped by Stewart Talent.

Brown is a recent MFA graduate of the American Conservatory Theater, having completed a BA at the University of Maryland. She is repped by Thruline Entertainment and attorneys John Meigs, Jr. and Mahdi Salehi.

Henderson recently appeared as Margaret Sloan in FX’s critically acclaimed limited series Mrs. America, opposite Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, and Sarah Paulson. She previously starred in the National Black Theatre’s production of The First Deep Breathe and was selected for the NBC Spotlight Diversity Showcase. Henderson is repped by Avalon Artists Group and Vanguard Management Group.

Marc can recently be seen in A24’s feature The Kill Team, opposite Alexander Skarsgard. He previously starred in Elizabeth Wood’s indie feature, White Girl which premiered at Sundance and was released by Netflix. He can also be seen in Lionsgate’s thriller, Nerve. He also recurred on Luke Cage. He is repped by Brookside Artist Management and ICM Partners.

The Good Doctor Season 4 will premiere on ABC on Monday, November 2 at 10 PM.