‘The Flight Attendant’: Yasha Jackson To Recur On HBO Max Series

Yasha Jackson (Manifest) is set for a recurring role on HBO Max’s thriller series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.



The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco) is a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews also star.

Jackson will play Jada Harris, a flight attendant who shares routes with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) and also works the First Class cabin. Polished, poised, and skilled in the passive-aggressive arts, Jada can kill you with a cutting comment while still smiling.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Jackson most recently recurred on Manifest and The Bold Type. Her upcoming credits include Paramount Pictures’ Clifford the Big Red Dog and Roger Spottiswood’s Either Side of Midnight. She is repped by Paradigm, Authentic and attorney Lucy Popkin.