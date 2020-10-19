‘The Flight Attendant’ Gets Premiere Date On HBO Max, Key Art Unveiled

HBO Max has slotted Thursday, November 26 for the premiere of The Flight Attendant, starring and produced by Kaley Cuoco. The streaming service also unveiled the key art, featuring Cuoco, with the tagline, “A Deadly Mystery With A Turbulent Descent”. You can see it below the story.



The Flight Attendant is among shows whose production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed production in New York this fall after shutting down in March.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, the series stars Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.

The eight-episode limited series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.