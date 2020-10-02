Click to Skip Ad
‘The Flash’: Billy Crudup In Talks To Join DC Movie

Luke Fontanta

We’ve confirmed that the recent The Morning Show Emmy winning actor is in talks to join DC/Warner Bros’ The Flash feature directed by Andy Muschietti. In the DC sphere he most recently played Barry Allen’s father in 2017’s Justice League. 

Billy Crudup was attached to The Flash four years ago as Allen himself, when Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein came aboard in March 2018, but then they left. Eventually Crudup left the project. Crudup joins Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in The Flash, who are respectively playing two different universes of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Christina Hodson wrote the most recent draft of The Flash which has the superhero head back in time to stop the murder of his mom; an act which disrupts time significantly.

