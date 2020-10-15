‘The Fantastic Flitcrofts’: Sally Hawkins & Rhys Ifans Join Mark Rylance In Comedy-Drama Now Shooting In UK; Movie Sells In Slew Of Int’l Markets

Two-time Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and BAFTA-nominee Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man) have joined the cast of comedy-drama The Fantastic Flitcrofts alongside Mark Rylance with shooting now underway in the UK.

Ahead of the shoot, eOne acquired UK distribution rights. Cornerstone Films, which is overseeing worldwide sales, has also closed deals with A Contracorriente Films (Spain), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Ascot Elite (Switzerland) and a multi-territory deal with Universal Pictures Content Group including Germany, Austria, Italy, Benelux, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Eastern Europe, Latin America, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Africa, Australia & New Zealand, Middle East, Israel and CIS and Baltics.

Craig Roberts is directing the film from a screenplay by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2). Farnaby adapted the script from his own book The Phantom Of The Open, co-written by Scott Murray. We broke news of the project back in June.

The film tells the true story of Maurice Flitcroft (Rylance), a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, who managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

Jake Davies (Artemis Fowl), Christian Lees (Speechless), Jonah Lees (Sun Records), Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown), and Johann Myers (Yardie) round out the cast.

Pic is produced by Water & Power’s Tom Miller, Baby Cow Films’ Nichola Martin, and Kate Glover. The film is executive-produced by Christine Langan and James Swarbrick together with Cornerstone Films’ Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder, Ingenious Media’s Peter Touche and Christelle Conan, the BFI’s Mary Burke and BBC Film’s Rose Garnett.

The film was developed by the BFI and BBC Films. Funding comes from the BFI and BBC Films together with Ingenious Media.

Roberts re-teams with Eternal Beauty cinematographer Kit Fraser (Under the Shadow), Sarah Finlay (Ammonite) is production designer, Jonathan Amos (Paddington 2, Baby Driver) serves as editor and Shaheen Baig (Dream Horse) is the casting director.

Tom Miller said: “We are beyond excited by this incredible cast led by Mark, Sally, and Rhys; the fantastic script; amazing director; and brilliant crew – hopefully we’ll do Maurice proud.”

Nichola Martin added: “This is such a talented group of people – a dream cast and superb technicians – it’s a real thrill to be working with them to tell this wonderful story.”

Hawkins is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant; Ifans by UTA, 42 and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Davies by Bloomfields Welch Management and Thruline Entertainment; Christian and Jonah Lees by A3 Artists Agency, Insight Management & Production and Creative Partners Group; Jones by Independent Talent Group; and Myers by Michelle Braidman Associates.