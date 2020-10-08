‘The Expanse’ Season 5 Trailer & Premiere Date On Amazon Prime – New York Comic Con

Season 5 of The Expanse will hit Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The news was made official today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse. New episodes will drop each Wednesday working up to the season finale on Feb. 3. Watch the trailer above.

Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories around the globe, and is produced by Alcon Television Group.