‘Coroner’, ‘Burden Of Truth’ Renewed By The CW; ‘Bulletproof’ Special Set

The CW has acquired additional seasons of Canadian drama series Coroner and Burden of Truth, along with a three-episode Bulletproof special event. Coroner and Burden of Truth were previously renewed in Canada for their third and fourth seasons, respectively, and are currently in production on the new seasons. The Bulletproof three-episode special event, labeled by producers as the series’ third season, was filmed earlier this year and will air in the UK in 2021. The CW premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Details of the series follow below:

Burden Of Truth follows Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk), a ruthless, big-city lawyer who returns to her small hometown in Millwood for a case that will change her life forever. Each season centers around a new life-altering legal case – the vulnerable plaintiffs searching for answers and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice. In Season 4, when a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood, Joanna (Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney), lawyers and new parents, step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family. As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan. A CBC original series, Burden of Truth is produced by IFC Films, Eagle Vision, and eOne. The series is created by Brad Simpson, who is also an executive producer. Brad Simpson and Adam Pettle serve as co-showrunners and also write on Season 4. Series is executive produced by Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Eagle Vision’s Kyle Irving and Kristin Kreuk.



Coroner season three returns with coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way. Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters. Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death. Coroner is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, with executive producers Morwyn Brebner, Adrienne Mitchell, Jonas Prunas, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson.



Bulletproof season three, a 3-part Special will see London’s finest, Bishop and Pike delve into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town, South Africa. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted. Bulletproof is from Vertigo Films Production in association with Unstoppable Film and Television presented by Sky Studios, with executive producers Sue De Beauvoir, Paul Gilbert, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, Nick Love and Allan Niblo. Bulletproof, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.