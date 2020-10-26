‘The Crown’ Executive Producer Suzanne Mackie Launches Orchid Pictures

The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie is leaving Left Bank Pictures to launch her own production company.

Mackie has set up Orchid Pictures after more than a decade at Left Bank alongside CEO Andy Harries. She joined the company in 2009 and was promoted to creative director in 2012.

Mackie, a prominent force in British drama, is not leaving the Left Bank orbit entirely. She will remain the executive producer on The Crown Season 5 and 6, which begin shooting next year.

She said: “Starting my own company felt like an exciting next chapter in my career. The opportunity of further deepening my collaboration with Netflix presented an immensely exciting opportunity.”

Harries added: “I have enjoyed an amazing journey with Suzanne, from Mad Dogs to Misbehaviour with lots of The Crown on top! She is smart, wise and has great taste. I have no doubt she will create some classy new shows for Netflix as well as riding sidesaddle with us on The Crown.”

The comments hint at a wider arrangement between Netflix and Mackie, though there was no comment on this at the time of publication. The announcement said Mackie will be engaged by Netflix on The Crown through Orchid. She has made her first hire in the shape of Sky executive Hannah Campbell.