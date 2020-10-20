‘The Crown’: Dominic West In Talks To Play Prince Charles

The Wire and The Affair actor Dominic West is in talks with Left Bank Pictures and Netflix over starring as Prince Charles in Season 5 and 6 of smash-hit royal drama The Crown.

Sources confirmed to Deadline that West has been lined-up for the role, but a deal is not yet done. It caps a frantic few days for the married actor, who has made front-page news in the UK after intimate photographs of him and his The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James were published last week.

In something of an irony, West would be playing Prince Charles at a time when it was revealed that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while married to Princess Diana. Parker Bowles is now Charles’ second wife.

West would be another eye-catching piece of casting for the final two seasons of The Crown. Imelda Staunton has been named as the new Queen Elizabeth II, while Leslie Manville will play Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

Netflix’s promotional campaign for Season 4 of The Crown has been in full swing in recent weeks, with the show set to return on November 15. It will be the last time Olivia Colman stars as the Queen and the season will introduce Princess Diana, played by newcomer Emma Corrin, for the first time.

British tabloid The Sun first reported on West being lined-up for The Crown.