‘The Boys’ Ups Claudia Doumit & Colby Minifie To Series Regulars For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Victoria Newman and Ashley Barrett on The Boys. Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie, who have recurred as Victoria and Ashley, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming third season of the Amazon series.

Doumit’s Victoria Neuman is a young wunderkind congresswoman who harbors a dark secret. Doumit joined as a recurring in season 2, appearing in five episodes.

Minifie’s Ashley Barrett is the often stressed VP of Hero Management for Vought. Minifie has recurred since the first season, appearing in 13 episodes.

The Boys wrapped its eight-episode second season on October 9.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Paul Grellong. Michaela Starr and Jim Michaels serve as co-executive producers.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Doumit was a regular on Kripke’s time travel series Timeless for NBC. Her film credits include Netflix’s Dude directed by Olivia Milch and Annapurna Pictures’ Where’d You Go, Bernadette directed by Richard Linklater. Doumit is repped by A3 Agency, Cultivate Entertainment, and attorney Hayes Robbins.

Minifie also can be seen in the role of Virginia on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and in Charlie Kaufman’s feature I’m Thinking of Ending Things, alongside Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemmons, which is currently streaming on Netflix. She also recurred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jessica Jones, among other credits. Minifie is repped by Innovative Artists.