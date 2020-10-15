The Black List Unveils Latinx TV List Writers Selected For Hulu Blind Script Deals

EXCLUSIVE: In May, The Black List unveiled the 10 writers for the inaugural Latinx TV List. To mark the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month (which is today), three of the writers from the list have been selected to receive blind script deals with Hulu: Dominic Colon, Juan Carlos Fernandez and Anna Salinas.

Initially, only two WGA minimum blind script deals were expected, but expectations were exceeded and three were chosen. the Latinx TV List was announced via Hulu’s YouTube channel All Accents Welcome. Each of the 10 selected shortlist writers were highlighted in a video discussing their journey as a Latinx storyteller, and what this opportunity means to them and their writing career.

“The caliber of talent of all of the writers from The Black List’s Latinx List made this inaugural year of the partnership fun, invigorating and a bright spot for our creative team,” said Beatrice Springborn, VP Content, Hulu. ” We couldn’t be more thrilled to offer Anna Salinas, Dominic Colón, and Juan Carlos Fernandez script deals. We’re excited to work with these three writers, who through their voices and storytelling, will continue to advance Latinx representation on Hulu and in the industry.”

“We were honored that Hulu trusted the work of the Black List and our Latinx List partners to pre-commit to script deals with two of the writers who ended up on it,” said Franklin Leonard of the Black List. “We are overjoyed that they found three writers to whom they wanted to offer deals. It’s a reflection of just how much talent is out there yet to be discovered and – if I may be so bold – just how good we are at identifying it.”

When the 10 finalists of the Latinx List were announced, Deadline exclusively reported that their pilots were going to be shared with Hulu, who would offer a WGA minimum blind pilot script deal to a select group. The streamer also offered to meet with all ten writers selected. Writers selected by Hulu may decide whether or not to accept any deal offered by Hulu — the final decision remained entirely in the hands of the writer.

The Latinx TV List received more than 650 submissions in its first year. It was launched by The Black List with the Latin Tracking Board, NALIP, Remezcla, The Untitled Latinx Project, and The Black List.