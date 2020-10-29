The Black List Partners With Google Assistant To Launch Storytelling Fellowship

The Black List has teamed with Google Assistant to launch the inaugural Storytelling Fellowship.

The Black List & Google Assistant Storytelling Fellowship will provide financial and creative support to five writers in the development and execution of a new original feature film script or television pilot that highlights contemporary stories and perspectives from historically underrepresented communities.

The five chosen writers will each receive $20,000 for the purpose of supporting themselves for six months as they work to draft their new feature screenplays and/or teleplays. During the course of those six months, the Black List and Google Assistant will also pair each fellowship recipient with a screenwriting mentor.

Writers who have not had any previously compensated scriptwriting work can throw their name in the ring for consideration starting today. Submissions will be accepted via blcklst.com until January 15, 2021. At that time, the Black List will choose fifteen finalists, whose work will be shared with Google, who will decide the fellowship recipients in February 2021. The partnership was negotiated by UTA Marketing, which represents Google.

This continues the Black List’s expansion of partnerships that amplifies work from underrepresented voices in film and TV. In May, The Black List partnered with Latin Tracking Board, NALIP, Remezcla and The Untitled Latinx Project inaugural Latinx TV List. In October, during Hispanic Heritage Month, they announced the writers who were selected to receive blind script deals with Hulu. The Black List continues its work with the Writers Guild Initiative (WGI) and the King Family Foundation for the annual Michael Collyer Memorial Fellowship in Screenwriting and in September, announced that it would be teaming up with the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) Hollywood Bureau and Pillars Fund for the 2020 Muslim List. This adds to their roster of inclusive lists of unproduced screenplays including the GLAAD List, CAPE List, Latinx Feature and TV Lists, the Disability List and the Indigenous List. And, of course, there is the original Black List.