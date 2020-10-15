‘The Batman’ UK Shoot Continuing In Liverpool Despite Heightened Local COVID-19 Restrictions – Reports

Cameras are continuing to roll on Warner Bros’ The Batman in Liverpool, England, despite the city being subject to increased COVID-19 restrictions as of this week.

The UK government put in in place its tiered lockdown system on Monday and Liverpool is a Tier 3 city, i.e. subject to the most stringent rules due to its high rate of positive cases. The provisions stop households from socializing and also closes many leisure venues.

However, local authorities have confirmed that film production is still allowed and that it is working with the studio to make sure strict COVID-19 measures are being adhered to, according to a report in Sky News today.

“The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city,” a spokesman for the Liverpool City Council told Sky News. “The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure COVID-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to.”

Last month, The Batman, which was previously shooting in Glasgow, had to delay two weeks when star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus. The film has now shifted to a March 4, 2022 release date.