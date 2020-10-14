‘The Bachelorette’ Participant Luke Parker Ordered To Pay $100,000 To Show Producers

Former The Bachelorette suitor Luke Parker is on the hook for $100,000 for breaching a contract with the show’s producers.

ET reported that NZK Productions Inc., the company that produced the dating series for ABC, filed a petition against the former contestant in May. In September, judge David Sotelo approved the company’s request to charge Parker for $100,000 for violating contract terms, which outlined that the reality TV contestant was not to make unauthorized media appearances from the contract sign date in January 2019 to the season finale air date in July 2020.

From September 2019 to October 2019, Parker made multiple unauthorized media appearances. In addition to the press appearances, Parker further went against contract by speaking negatively about The Bachelorette and production.

Parker appeared in season 15 of The Bachelorette, which featured Hannah Brown. The 2019 season of the ABC show saw Jed Wyatt win the show.